PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $624.85 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $624.85 million and $23.09 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $3.98 or 0.00024217 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.80 or 0.07508352 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00494274 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.25 or 0.30064079 BTC.
About PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 347,035,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,956 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PancakeSwap Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars.
