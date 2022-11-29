Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $488,979.33 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 24,171 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $488,979.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,732,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,809,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Mvm Partners Llp sold 987 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $19,868.31.

On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $547,266.17.

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $546,332.00.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FNA traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. 121,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,144. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

FNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paragon 28 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 13.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

