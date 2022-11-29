Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the October 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.