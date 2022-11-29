Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Down 3.5%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 35,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 714,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Paramount Gold Nevada from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZG. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

