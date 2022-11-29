PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $647,183.06 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

