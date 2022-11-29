Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 4,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pasofino Gold from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Pasofino Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$25.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.62.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

Further Reading

