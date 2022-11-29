Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.6 %

PAYC opened at $325.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.75. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $450.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

