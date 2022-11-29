PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CFO Sells $277,919.12 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $277,919.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adnan Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

PDFS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.45 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.