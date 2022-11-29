Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.01

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 539655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Perseus Mining Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

About Perseus Mining

(Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.