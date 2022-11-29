Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($20.34) to GBX 1,600 ($19.14) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,854 ($34.14) to GBX 1,207 ($14.44) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.27) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,095.29 ($25.07).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,279.50 ($15.31) on Friday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,930 ($35.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,283.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,647.27. The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 558.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

