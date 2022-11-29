Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in November

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Persimmon Price Performance

PSMMY stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.71) to GBX 1,117 ($13.36) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.27) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,290 ($15.43) to GBX 1,230 ($14.71) in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($41.99) to GBX 1,530 ($18.30) in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,065.57.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.