Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. 90,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

