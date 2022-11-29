Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PTPI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,566. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Petros Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

