Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 422,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

PFE stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. 215,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,787,410. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

