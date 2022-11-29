PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) is Voss Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,734 shares during the period. PFSweb makes up 3.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 3.86% of PFSweb worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PFSweb during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PFSweb by 16,986.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

PFSweb Stock Up 0.1 %

PFSweb Profile

Shares of PFSweb stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $249.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.39. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

