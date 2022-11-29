Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,298,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,829,000 after purchasing an additional 228,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,094,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,026,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.64. 10,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,749. The company has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

