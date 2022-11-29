Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $111.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.90% from the company’s previous close.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $76.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

