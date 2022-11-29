Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Siebert Williams Shank

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $76.59. 582,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.05. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

