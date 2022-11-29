PLATINCOIN Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $759,497.81 and $36,483.82 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.07 or 0.06914282 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00498519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.98 or 0.30322308 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 723,927,991 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

