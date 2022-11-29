PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.49 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $60.49 million and $4.84 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

