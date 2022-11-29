Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.30

Shares of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
Further Reading
