Polygon (MATIC) Hits Market Cap of $7.31 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00005081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polygon has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.31 billion and approximately $250.89 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
