Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $193.56 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00460518 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 116.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00023142 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018350 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

