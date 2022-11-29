Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Popular Price Performance
Shares of BPOP stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 462,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,682. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26.
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
