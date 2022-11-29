Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 1,566.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFTA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 46.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

