Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Power Assets Trading Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS HGKGY traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

Power Assets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

