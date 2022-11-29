Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Powered Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Powered Brands stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Powered Brands Stock Performance

Powered Brands stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,037. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

