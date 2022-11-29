PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get PPL alerts:

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 70.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in PPL by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL Announces Dividend

Shares of PPL opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.