Premia (PREMIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.66 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Premia token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00004954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and $92,195.22 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

