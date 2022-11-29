Premia Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Premia has a market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $136,010.93 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00004862 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

