Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

PSET stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. 3,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,782. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.