Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PSET stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. 3,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,782. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.
