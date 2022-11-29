ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.10 and last traded at $33.11. Approximately 19,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 35,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RINF. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.