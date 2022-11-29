ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Position Boosted by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 accounts for approximately 5.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC owned 1.22% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,447,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 492.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 301,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 250,972 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,729,000.

Shares of RWM stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,556. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

