Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.43. 14,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

