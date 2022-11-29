Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Price Performance

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 17.7% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 291,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 263,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 39.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

