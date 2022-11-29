Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter worth $574,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,306,000.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BNDD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. 4,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,319. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

