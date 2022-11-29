Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Articles

