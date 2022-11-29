Radicle (RAD) One Day Volume Hits $4.18 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Radicle has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00009772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $55.38 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Radicle
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
