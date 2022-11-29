Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,900 shares, a growth of 99.6% from the October 31st total of 429,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,430. Radware has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.08 million, a P/E ratio of -507.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 162.54 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Radware by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Radware by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Radware by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Radware by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

