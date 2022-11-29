RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $241.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.14.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $234.97 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $50,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

