RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $819.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 119,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.