RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.09% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
RCI Hospitality Stock Performance
RCI Hospitality stock opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $819.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
