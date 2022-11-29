Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE: CM):

11/22/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/22/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$76.00 to C$72.00.

11/22/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$75.00.

11/22/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$72.00.

11/18/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$72.00 to C$69.00.

11/18/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$80.00.

11/15/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$74.00.

TSE:CM traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,058. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$55.35 and a 12-month high of C$83.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.84. The stock has a market cap of C$58.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.47 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.3200005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

