Record (LON:REC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 90.80 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.06), with a volume of 744011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($0.96).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.75%.

Record Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.20. The company has a market capitalization of £177.16 million and a PE ratio of 2,180.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Record

Record Company Profile

In other Record news, insider Leslie Hill sold 30,969 shares of Record stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84), for a total value of £21,678.30 ($25,934.08).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

