Record (LON:REC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 90.80 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.06), with a volume of 744011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($0.96).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.75%.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.20. The company has a market capitalization of £177.16 million and a PE ratio of 2,180.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.
Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.
