Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 123.5% in November

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($19.22) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.47.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

RDEIY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,495. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.