Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,002 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.67. 19,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.