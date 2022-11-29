Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,602 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.71. 74,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,951. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

