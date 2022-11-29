Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,650 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 127,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.