Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Holdings Cut by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Regal Rexnord worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.40. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

