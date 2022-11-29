Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total value of $775,929.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,856,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock worth $23,241,958. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Shares of REGN opened at $741.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $769.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $729.03 and a 200-day moving average of $658.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

