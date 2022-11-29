Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,251,800 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $135,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,338,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.68.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

